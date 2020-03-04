wrestling / News
Various News: Tajiri Set for AJPW Champion Carnival, Simon Dean Wins Community Leader Award
– All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) has announced that former WWE Superstar Tajiri will take part in the 2020 Champion Carnival. This will be his second time taking part in the event in 13 years. You can check out the announcement below.
【2020 Champion Carnival 全出場選手決定】
《Bブロック》
TAJIRI(13年ぶり２度目の出場)
『X』はTAJIRI選手(@TajiriBuzzsaw)に決定！
↓#2020cc の詳細はこちらでチェック！https://t.co/MZrmjnBJCV#ajpw #ajpwtv pic.twitter.com/dGo8D2G86K
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) March 4, 2020
– PWInsider reports that former WWE Superstar Simon Dean (aka Mike Bucci) received the 2020 Outstanding Community Leadership Award at the Fifth Third Bank Pinnacle Awards in Kentucky.
