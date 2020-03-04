Various News: Tajiri Set for AJPW Champion Carnival, Simon Dean Wins Community Leader Award

– All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) has announced that former WWE Superstar Tajiri will take part in the 2020 Champion Carnival. This will be his second time taking part in the event in 13 years. You can check out the announcement below.

– PWInsider reports that former WWE Superstar Simon Dean (aka Mike Bucci) received the 2020 Outstanding Community Leadership Award at the Fifth Third Bank Pinnacle Awards in Kentucky.