Various News: Taynara Conti Joins Virtual Basement Wrestling Game, WWE Stock Update, Naruki Doi Wins Second Chance Battle Royal in Dragon Gate

– Taynara Conti has announced that she will be on the roster for Virtual Basement’s upcoming next-gen wrestling video game. While the male roster features names like Ken Shamrock, nZo, Brian Cage and others, the female roster Conti joins includes Su Yung, Ivelisse, Kylie Rae, Killer Kelly and more.

She wrote: “Hii Guys #latinasdoitbetter in the video game too. I’m so happy to announce that I signed with @VirtualBasement to be a part of the women’s division. Are you ready to see the Hottest free agent kicking a$$?”

– WWE stock opened at $46.30 per share this morning.

– Naruki Doi won a Second Chance Battle Royal and is now the fourth semifinalist for Dragon Gate’s King of Gate 2020 tournament. He joins YAMATO, Eita and Kaito Ishida. The semifinal matches will happen on June 6 and will be decided by lottery. That show will also feature Kento Kobune & Taketo Kamei vs. Madoka Kikuta & Sora Fujikawa. The finals happen on June 7.