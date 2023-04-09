– Canadian Wrestling’s Elite has announced that Tessa Blanchard will be working upcoming dates for the promotion in May:

4/6- Silver Out, Von Slasher In On Hostile Takeover Tour May 5-14.

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite was informed that Silvie Silver would be unable to attend the events as advertised on May 5th-14th.

This opening on the tour has resulted in a major development taking place in the signing of what will be the debut of one of the most decorated female competitors in the history of Canadian wrestling, Riea Von Slasher!

The British Columbia native is a 20 year veteran of the sport and much like her counterpart on this tour Tessa Blanchard has dominated in both men’s & women’s divisions across the country of Canada and beyond with titles to show for it.

Having competed for the likes of Prestige Wrestling, Defy Wrestling, & the West Coast Wrestling Connection Riea Von Slasher has not only competed against but has dominated inside the squared circle against the likes of Nicole Matthews, Christina Von Erie, Rebel Kel, Su Yung, Malia Hosaka, Chelsea Green, La Rosa Negra, among countless more.

The success and dominance of Von Slasher has not gone unnoticed by the industry itself as she will be presented with the first ever Independent Wrestling Award at the Cauliflower Alley Club this August at the organization’s 57th Reunion.

Now for the first time ever in their respective careers Tessa Blanchard and Riea Von Slasher will compete across both Manitoba and Saskatchewan in what will be their first ever matches against each other in a battle of the two of the most physical and successful women’s wrestling competitors of the modern day era of independent wrestling!

Catch Riea Von Slasher on the following events,

May 5- Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, MB

May 6- Rivers, MB

May 7- Carnduff, SK

May 8- Cote First Nation, SK

May 9- Gordon First Nation, SK

May 10- Saskatoon, SK

May 11- Prince Albert, SK

May 12- Yorkton, SK

May 13- Regina, SK

May 14- Estevan, SK

For full tour information visit www.cwecanada.ca