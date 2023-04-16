Various News: The Bella Twins On Who Apologizes After A Fight, Latest Episode of NWA USA Online, New Vlogs From Thunder Rosa and Mike Bailey

– The Bella Twins were guests on the Jennifer Hudson show where they spoke about which one of them apologizes first after a fight. If you’re curious, they can’t agree and think the other is stubborn.

– Both Thunder Rosa and Mike Bailey have shared their latest vlogs online.

– The latest episode of NWA USA is online.

Get ready for an explosive start to the new season of NWA USA!

In this episode, we have a triple threat junior heavyweight match featuring Alex Taylor, Rhett Titus, and a debuting Victor Iniestra!

The NWA United States Tag Team Champions, AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews of The Country Gentlemen, will also be in non-title action!

In our main event, two fierce competitors collide as Max the Impaler takes on Samantha Starr; this is the first time these two wrestlers will face off since Starr interfered in Max’s NWA World Women’s Television Title match at NWA 312!

In addition, we’ll also be hearing from some of the biggest names in wrestling: Bobby Fulton, Father James Mitchell, and Joe Alonzo will sound off!