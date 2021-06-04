wrestling / News
Various News: The Colons Starting New Wrestling Promotion, Impact Wrestling Highlights, Latest AEW Outside the Ring
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Primo (Eddie) and Epico (Orlando) Colon, along with Mike Chioda, are starting a new wrestling promotion in Puerto Rico.
– The latest edition of AEW Outside the Ring, featuring Lance Archer, is now online.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
