Various News: The Colons Starting New Wrestling Promotion, Impact Wrestling Highlights, Latest AEW Outside the Ring

June 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Primo Colon Epico Colon

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Primo (Eddie) and Epico (Orlando) Colon, along with Mike Chioda, are starting a new wrestling promotion in Puerto Rico.

– The latest edition of AEW Outside the Ring, featuring Lance Archer, is now online.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

AEW Outside the Ring, Impact Wrestling, The Colons, Joseph Lee

