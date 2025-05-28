wrestling / News

Various News: The Great Muta Set to Attend The Gathering VI, Tickets Available for ACW Fallout

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Great Muta WWE Image Credit: WWE

– Tmart Promotions announced that WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta will be attending The Gathering VI: A New Beginning. Muta will be appearing on Friday, August 1 only at the Highspots booth (via PWInsider).

– Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.com for Awesome Championship Wrestling (ACW) Presents Fallout. The event is scheduled for Friday, July 18 at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Here’s the announced lineup for the event:

* ACW Champion Richard Holliday
* ACW Tag Team Champions Sent2Slaughter
* ACE Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell
* ACW National Champion Real1 FKA Enzo Amore
* The Now, Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus
* Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle

