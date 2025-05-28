– Tmart Promotions announced that WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta will be attending The Gathering VI: A New Beginning. Muta will be appearing on Friday, August 1 only at the Highspots booth (via PWInsider).

– Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.com for Awesome Championship Wrestling (ACW) Presents Fallout. The event is scheduled for Friday, July 18 at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Here’s the announced lineup for the event:

* ACW Champion Richard Holliday

* ACW Tag Team Champions Sent2Slaughter

* ACE Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell

* ACW National Champion Real1 FKA Enzo Amore

* The Now, Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus

* Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle