Various News: The Great Muta Set to Attend The Gathering VI, Tickets Available for ACW Fallout
– Tmart Promotions announced that WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta will be attending The Gathering VI: A New Beginning. Muta will be appearing on Friday, August 1 only at the Highspots booth (via PWInsider).
– Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.com for Awesome Championship Wrestling (ACW) Presents Fallout. The event is scheduled for Friday, July 18 at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Here’s the announced lineup for the event:
* ACW Champion Richard Holliday
* ACW Tag Team Champions Sent2Slaughter
* ACE Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell
* ACW National Champion Real1 FKA Enzo Amore
* The Now, Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus
* Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle