Various News: The Masked Wrestler Returns Next Month, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK, ROH Streaming Women’s Division Marathon

December 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Masked Wrestler

– IWTV has announced that The Masked Wrestler will return on January 26 at 7 PM ET with its second season.

– Today’s WWE NXT UK on the WWE Network and Peacock will feature a look at the NXT UK 2021 Award winners, as well as the Men’s Championship and Tag Team divisions.

– Ring of Honor is now streaming a women’s division marathon, which you can see below.

