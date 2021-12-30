Various News: The Masked Wrestler Returns Next Month, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK, ROH Streaming Women’s Division Marathon

– IWTV has announced that The Masked Wrestler will return on January 26 at 7 PM ET with its second season.

An all new Season begins… Wednesday January 26th The Masked Wrestler Season 2 7PM EST Exclusively on https://t.co/MPOeoijji7 pic.twitter.com/Tks5bEJMya — IWTV (@indiewrestling) December 30, 2021

– Today’s WWE NXT UK on the WWE Network and Peacock will feature a look at the NXT UK 2021 Award winners, as well as the Men’s Championship and Tag Team divisions.

– Ring of Honor is now streaming a women’s division marathon, which you can see below.