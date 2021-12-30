wrestling / News
Various News: The Masked Wrestler Returns Next Month, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK, ROH Streaming Women’s Division Marathon
December 30, 2021
– IWTV has announced that The Masked Wrestler will return on January 26 at 7 PM ET with its second season.
An all new Season begins…
Wednesday January 26th
The Masked Wrestler Season 2
7PM EST
Exclusively on https://t.co/MPOeoijji7 pic.twitter.com/Tks5bEJMya
— IWTV (@indiewrestling) December 30, 2021
– Today’s WWE NXT UK on the WWE Network and Peacock will feature a look at the NXT UK 2021 Award winners, as well as the Men’s Championship and Tag Team divisions.
– Ring of Honor is now streaming a women’s division marathon, which you can see below.
