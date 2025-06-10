wrestling / News
Various News: Thekla & Gia Miller Set for Virtual Signings This Week, Matt Hardy & QT Marshall in Action at This Weekend’s LPWG Heatwave
– Wrestlers Thekla and Gia Miller will be taking part in virtual signings for Highspots this week. Here are all the details:
🚨 THIS WEEK ON HIGHSPOTS! 🚨
Get ready for an action-packed week — streaming LIVE on Highspots Superstore!
🔥 TURBO TUESDAY with Boss Man — Tuesday, June 10th @ 7:00 PM EST
Get your adrenaline fix and score incredible deals all night long!
🔥 LAST CALL with Gia Miller — Wednesday, June 11th @ 6:00 PM EST
🔥 SIGN IT LIVE with THEKLA! — Thursday, June 12th @ 4:00 PM EST
Preorders available at highspotsauctions.com
🎥 All shows stream live at: Highspots Superstore
🛒 Preorders, auctions & more at: HighspotsAuctions.com
🔥 VIRTUAL GIMMICK TABLE with THEKLA! — Thursday, June 12th @ 7:00 PM EST
Snag exclusive merch and deals —The Guru Is back too giving the store away!
Don’t miss a second — it’s gonna be a wild week! 💥
– Doc Gallows’ Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild announced that Heatwave is scheduled for Saturday, June 14. Matt Hardy will be in action, facing Bryce Cannon and QT Marshall in an LPWG Heavyweight Title bout. Here’s the full lineup:
LARIATO PRO WRESTLING GUILD PRESENTS: “HEATWAVE”
Get ready, Dublin, Georgia — the summer is about to get scorching hot! On Saturday, June 14th, 2025, LPWG turns up the temperature with HEATWAVE, a red-hot night of hard-hitting action, unforgettable moments, and world-class talent!
Location: Dublin, GA
Bell Time: 7:30 PM
MASSIVE MAIN EVENT
LPWG HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TRIPLE THREAT MATCH
Bryce Cannon (c) vs Matt Hardy vs QT Marshall
Three forces collide in a battle for championship supremacy. Will the champ Bryce Cannon hold his ground, or will a new king rise in Dublin?
FEATURING:
• The Good Brothers
• Matt Hardy
• QT Marshall
• Bryce Cannon
• John Skyler
• Dax Anthony
• Fry Daddy
• And more surprises to come!
This is more than an event — it’s an experience. Bring the family, bring the noise, and be part of the chaos as the stars of LPWG bring the HEAT.
Tickets available now!
www.theLPWG.com
