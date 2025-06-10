– Wrestlers Thekla and Gia Miller will be taking part in virtual signings for Highspots this week. Here are all the details:

🔥 TURBO TUESDAY with Boss Man — Tuesday, June 10th @ 7:00 PM EST

🔥 LAST CALL with Gia Miller — Wednesday, June 11th @ 6:00 PM EST

🔥 SIGN IT LIVE with THEKLA! — Thursday, June 12th @ 4:00 PM EST

🔥 VIRTUAL GIMMICK TABLE with THEKLA! — Thursday, June 12th @ 7:00 PM EST

– Doc Gallows’ Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild announced that Heatwave is scheduled for Saturday, June 14. Matt Hardy will be in action, facing Bryce Cannon and QT Marshall in an LPWG Heavyweight Title bout. Here’s the full lineup: