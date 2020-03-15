Various News: This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Now Online, Monster Factory Event Now Streaming, Content For IndependentWrestling.TV Tonight

– This week’s episode of MLW Fusion is now online, featuring the following matches:

*Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor

*MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Laredo Kid

*Mance Warner vs. Gino Medina

– The Monster Factory in New Jersey is now streaming an event from their school in Mantua, New Jerse.

– Matt Tremont’s H20 promotion is streaming their event Hardcore Kingdom tonight on IndependentWrestling.com with the following matches:

Hardcore Kingdom Tournament Round One:

Stockade vs Jimmy Lyon vs Mason Martin vs Max The Impaler

Marc Angel vs Devon Moore vs Louie Ramos vs Jeff King

Raven Havok vs Chuck Payne vs Eddy Only vs Kit Obsourne

Addy Starr vs Brandon Kirk vs Conor Claxton vs Drew Blood

Non-Tournament Matches

H20 Hybrid Championship Match: Danny Gallagher (c) vs Steve Sanders vs Lucky 13 vs Frankie Pickard

H20 Tag Team Championship Match: Jeff Cannonball and Mitch Vallen vs ??

Ron Mathis, Bruce Grey and Tyler Voxx vs Bam Sullivan, Aiden Baal and Mouse