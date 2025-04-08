wrestling / News

Various News: Thom Latimer Announced for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Northern Rising, Sami Callihan Compilation PPV Now Available

April 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Thom Latimer Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Northern Rising Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer will be returning to MLPW on May 10 at Northern Rising. The event will be held at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens) and stream live on TrillerTV. You can view the announcement below:

– Stonecutter Media announced a compilation show for wrestler Sami Callihan:

SAMI CALLIHAN: KILLER FROM OHIO – IN APRIL ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

Hard-hitting Sami Callihan is one of the toughest fighters in the ring. Fighting across the wrestling world from the independent circuit to the WWE, he’s taken on all comers and left them wanting. Whether it’s
in the Ohio vs. Everything tag team or his many solo bouts, he’s proven to be a champion to make the Midwest proud. You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on
prime-time TV. And now you can see him in the early fights that rocketed her into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to SAMI CALLIHAN: KILLER FROM OHIO, be sure to check out JORDYNNE GRACE: THROUGH THE PORTAL, still available on pay-per-view and on demand.

Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.

