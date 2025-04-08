– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer will be returning to MLPW on May 10 at Northern Rising. The event will be held at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens) and stream live on TrillerTV. You can view the announcement below:

The Ten Pounds of Gold is heading back to MAPLE LEAF PRO! On May 10, @NWA World's Heavyweight Champion @Thomas_Latimer_ is returning for another battle, this time at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens) for #MLPNorthernRising !

– Stonecutter Media announced a compilation show for wrestler Sami Callihan:

SAMI CALLIHAN: KILLER FROM OHIO – IN APRIL ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

Hard-hitting Sami Callihan is one of the toughest fighters in the ring. Fighting across the wrestling world from the independent circuit to the WWE, he’s taken on all comers and left them wanting. Whether it’s

in the Ohio vs. Everything tag team or his many solo bouts, he’s proven to be a champion to make the Midwest proud. You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on

prime-time TV. And now you can see him in the early fights that rocketed her into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to SAMI CALLIHAN: KILLER FROM OHIO, be sure to check out JORDYNNE GRACE: THROUGH THE PORTAL, still available on pay-per-view and on demand.

Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.