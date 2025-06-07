– GCW holds Tournament of Survival X tonight in Atlantic City< new Jersey. The show will stream live on TrillerTV. Here are the first round matchups scheduled for tonight's event: * John Wayne Murdoch vs. Mr. Danger * Beastman vs. Dr. Redacted vs. Otis Cogar * The Bev vs. Daiju Wakamatsu * Matt Tremont vs. TBA

– A new Memphis Wrestling TV episode airs later today on TrillerTV and Memphis Wrestling’s members tier on YouTube. Scorpio Sky will be in action against Zay Washington in a Special Challenge Match. Here is today’s lineup:

OFFICIAL LINE-UP:

ROUND 2 JUNIOR HERITAGE TITLE TOURANMENT

COLTON CAGE vs MAIN EVENT BRADLEY

It’s Round 2 and time to find out who’s punching their ticket to the Junior Heritage Finals! Derrick King will join the broadcast for commentary!

SLAUGHTERHOUSE IN ACTION | These madmen are led by Ash Taylor and are as dangerous as it gets.

UPDATE ON DDT DIANA TAYLOR | An update will be provided on the condition of Memphis Wrestling Women’s Champion, Diana Taylor. After the vicious attack by Su Yung, DDT is not cleared to compete.

ROUND 2 JUNIOR HERITAGE TITLE TOURNAMENT

THE SHOCKER vs VASHAWN HARVEY with OSO

After gaining an advantage to defeat Ray Sanders, Oso will now be in the corner of VaShawn Harvey. Will it be enough to diffuse The Shocker??

LA HUSTLERS ARE FED UP | After a fiasco in their Tag Team Title rematch, LA Hustlers are blaming the Bizness Dawgs. Things are really getting ugly!

TAG TEAM CHALLENGE MATCH | THE O’NEAL BROTHERS vs THE HOLLYWOOD CLIQUE

After attacking their opponents from behind week after week – it’s time to face a little retribution head-on! The O’Neal Brothers seek revenge against the Hollywood Clique!

MARKO HAS A PROBLEM? | Aaron Roberts fires back, after last week’s callout from Hangtime Harris.

MAIN EVENT | SPECIAL CHALLENGE MATCH

SCORPIO SKY vs ZAY WASHINGTON with JUSTIN CASE

AEW superstar Scorpio Sky is here to prove that everything you hear about him is true – he’s the best, the best, THE BEST. But Zay Washington is ready to prove otherwise!

It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – WE are Memphis Wrestling!