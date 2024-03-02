– NWA presents Hard Times 2024 later tonight at the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama. As noted, the show is being filmed for The CW TV app. Here’s the announced lineup:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. TBA

* Steel Cage Match: Knox and Murdoch vs. The Southern 6

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Page (c) vs. Natalia Markova

* La Rosa Negra and Ruthie Jay vs. Reka Tehaka and Tiffany Nieves

* NWA TV Champion Max the Impaler set for action

* NWA Women’s Woorld Tag Team Champions The King Bees (Charity King and Danni Bee) set for action

– GCW will hold its UnFnSanctioned 2024 event tonight at L’Olympia in Montreal Quebec. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Team GCW (Effy, Allie Katch, ‘Broski’ Jimmy Lloyd and Joey Janela) vs Team IWS (PCP Manny, Green Phantom, Sexxxy Eddy, Mathieu St Jacques) in The “Ultimate Death Match.”

* IWS World Heavyweight Champion Benjamin Tull vs. Karl Jepson

* IWS Canadian Champion Matt Viviani vs. Bob ‘The Animal’ Anger.

* IWS Women’s Champion Katrina Creed vs. LuFisto

* IWS Tag Team Champions Fresh Air vs. Bay City Choir Boys vs. Amazingly Sweet vs. Dynasty in a Ladder Match.

* James Stone vs. Ben Ortmanns vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey

– Also set for tonight is GCW Keep in Touch at the Marriott East in Indianapolis, Indiana. The show will air live on TrillerTV+. Here’s the announced lineup:

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. Arik Cannon.

* Steph De Lander vs Sawyer Wreck

* Myron Reed vs Jack Cartwheel

* Billy Roc vs Billie Starkz

* Calvin Tankman vs Alex Zayne

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) vs Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick)

* Nate Webb vs Mance Warner

* The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) vs Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh & Nick Gage)