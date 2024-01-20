NWA Hard Times Will Stream on The CW App

– NWA announced this week that Hard Times 2024 will be filmed and streamed for The CW app. The card will be held on March 2 in Dothan Alabama at the Dothan Civic Center. Tickets are available for the show now.

March 2nd, the NWA returns to Alabama for Hard Times 2024, a signature live event filmed for The CW!

We're overwhelmed with the excitement for this event and we can't wait to bring great wrestling action back to Dothan!

Tickets are on sale now! https://t.co/yWysZfdt0E pic.twitter.com/KJq2d9TsDo

— NWA (@nwa) January 19, 2024