wrestling / News
Various News: Tony Atlas & More Set for WrestleCon Newark, Memphis Wrestling Episode 222 Preview
– WrestleCon announced the next set of guests scheduled for WrestleCon Newark during SummerSlam Weekend in August, including Tasha Steelz, Kierz Hogan, Danny Spivey, and WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas:
Appearing on Friday exclusively, welcome Tasha and Kiera to Wrestlecon, courtesy of Hybrid Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/NLzDtMgHa1
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) May 24, 2025
Welcome Hall of Famer Tony Atlas to Wrestlecon. He will be attending Saturday only and have old school pricing of $20/$10/$25 combos pic.twitter.com/O48nhlWBHX
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) May 23, 2025
Rare guest alert!! Welcome Danny Spivey, who will be appearing as Waylon Mercy all weekend. $30/$30/$50 no preorders. pic.twitter.com/VXuJslZk5a
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) May 22, 2025
The Bird Man is coming to Newark! pic.twitter.com/AEyqrjxiv9
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) May 21, 2025
– Here is the preview and lineup for this weekend’s edition of Memphis Wrestling #222, featuring the Junior Heritage Title Round 1:
OFFICIAL LINE-UP:
MAKING HISTORY | The competitors have been selected and this week they will face off in Round 1 of the Junior Heritage Title Tournament!
ROUND 1 JUNIOR HERITAGE TITLE TOURNAMENT
RAY SANDERS vs VaSHAWN HARVEY
Many believe Ray Sanders is the favorite to win this tournament. But he’ll have to go thru rookie up-start VaShawn Harvey to do it. And it looks like Oso will be scouting this one very closely.
ROUND 1 JUNIOR HERITAGE TITLE TOURNAMENT
THE SHOCKER vs CJ MONEY with MOMMA MONEY
The most electrifying mane in Memphis Wrestling seeks a victory over the momma’s boy CJ Money!
IF THEY DIE… | Hollywood Jimmy Blaylock and his Hollywood Clique have been terrorizing the Tag Team Division for several weeks. Now, we’ll hear straight from the horses mouth.
ROUND 1 JUNIOR HERITAGE TITLE TOURNAMENT
COLTON CAGE vs KALE
Another Round 1 match-up pitting Colton Cage, the veteran in this situation, against rookie standout in Kale. Who will move on to Round 2?
ROUND 1 JUNIOR HERITAGE TITLE TOURNAMENT
CJ BLAINE vs MAIN EVENT BRADLEY
Main Event Bradley would love nothing more than to become the first every Junior Heritage Champion, just as he did with the Tag Team Titles. Can he make history – or will the High Flyin’ Mayne take the upset?
SLAUGHTERHOUSE ARE HERE | We’ll look back at the carnage caused by Ash Taylor and his Slaughterhouse.
ONE FINAL WARNING… | Before the nightmare begins, Sycho Simon will send one final warning?
MAIN EVENT | WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP GRUDGE MATCH
THE UNDEAD BRIDE SU YUNG vs DDT DIANA TAYLOR (c)
After last week’s deadly attack, Su Yung seeks to finish the job that Nixi XS paid her to do… and that’s ELIMINATE Diana Taylor. Will DDT survive?
It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – WE are Memphis Wrestling!