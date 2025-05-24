– WrestleCon announced the next set of guests scheduled for WrestleCon Newark during SummerSlam Weekend in August, including Tasha Steelz, Kierz Hogan, Danny Spivey, and WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas:

Appearing on Friday exclusively, welcome Tasha and Kiera to Wrestlecon, courtesy of Hybrid Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/NLzDtMgHa1

Welcome Hall of Famer Tony Atlas to Wrestlecon. He will be attending Saturday only and have old school pricing of $20/$10/$25 combos pic.twitter.com/O48nhlWBHX

Rare guest alert!! Welcome Danny Spivey, who will be appearing as Waylon Mercy all weekend. $30/$30/$50 no preorders. pic.twitter.com/VXuJslZk5a

– Here is the preview and lineup for this weekend’s edition of Memphis Wrestling #222, featuring the Junior Heritage Title Round 1:

OFFICIAL LINE-UP:

MAKING HISTORY | The competitors have been selected and this week they will face off in Round 1 of the Junior Heritage Title Tournament!

ROUND 1 JUNIOR HERITAGE TITLE TOURNAMENT

RAY SANDERS vs VaSHAWN HARVEY

Many believe Ray Sanders is the favorite to win this tournament. But he’ll have to go thru rookie up-start VaShawn Harvey to do it. And it looks like Oso will be scouting this one very closely.

ROUND 1 JUNIOR HERITAGE TITLE TOURNAMENT

THE SHOCKER vs CJ MONEY with MOMMA MONEY

The most electrifying mane in Memphis Wrestling seeks a victory over the momma’s boy CJ Money!

IF THEY DIE… | Hollywood Jimmy Blaylock and his Hollywood Clique have been terrorizing the Tag Team Division for several weeks. Now, we’ll hear straight from the horses mouth.

ROUND 1 JUNIOR HERITAGE TITLE TOURNAMENT

COLTON CAGE vs KALE

Another Round 1 match-up pitting Colton Cage, the veteran in this situation, against rookie standout in Kale. Who will move on to Round 2?

ROUND 1 JUNIOR HERITAGE TITLE TOURNAMENT

CJ BLAINE vs MAIN EVENT BRADLEY

Main Event Bradley would love nothing more than to become the first every Junior Heritage Champion, just as he did with the Tag Team Titles. Can he make history – or will the High Flyin’ Mayne take the upset?

SLAUGHTERHOUSE ARE HERE | We’ll look back at the carnage caused by Ash Taylor and his Slaughterhouse.

ONE FINAL WARNING… | Before the nightmare begins, Sycho Simon will send one final warning?

MAIN EVENT | WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP GRUDGE MATCH

THE UNDEAD BRIDE SU YUNG vs DDT DIANA TAYLOR (c)

After last week’s deadly attack, Su Yung seeks to finish the job that Nixi XS paid her to do… and that’s ELIMINATE Diana Taylor. Will DDT survive?

It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – WE are Memphis Wrestling!