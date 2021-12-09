wrestling / News

Various News: Trent’s Mom Is A Member of CHAOS, Highlights From AEW Dynamite, NXT UK Lineup

December 9, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– After Trent’s mom Sue returned to AEW last night along with her son, a fan asked if she was also a member of the CHAOS faction. According to Rocky Romero, she is. CHAOS is the New Japan Pro Wrestling stable that recently recruited the Best Friends.

Meanwhile, Sue thanked everyone for the warm welcome.

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:

– Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT UK will feature NXT UK tag team champions Pretty Deadly defending against Moustache Mountain.

