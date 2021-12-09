wrestling / News
Various News: Trent’s Mom Is A Member of CHAOS, Highlights From AEW Dynamite, NXT UK Lineup
– After Trent’s mom Sue returned to AEW last night along with her son, a fan asked if she was also a member of the CHAOS faction. According to Rocky Romero, she is. CHAOS is the New Japan Pro Wrestling stable that recently recruited the Best Friends.
Yes!
— ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 aka “Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) December 9, 2021
Meanwhile, Sue thanked everyone for the warm welcome.
U fans r the best!!! Thanks Sean!!! Hahaha…😘😘
— susan marasciulo (@sueshulo) December 9, 2021
– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:
– Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT UK will feature NXT UK tag team champions Pretty Deadly defending against Moustache Mountain.
