wrestling / News
Various News: Update on AEW Contract Status for AQA, Note on KiLynn King
January 19, 2023 | Posted by
– As previously reported, AEW talent AQA announced that she was stepping away from wrestling last year and taking a hiatus. AEW had announced her signing in February 2022. According to a report by Fightful Select, AQA has been officially removed from the AEW roster page. Her contract with the company is said to have expired.
– Additionally, Fightful Select reports that KiLynn King is still a free agent at the moment, despite recently appearing in NWA, Impact, and AEW.
