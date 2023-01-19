wrestling / News

Various News: Update on AEW Contract Status for AQA, Note on KiLynn King

January 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AQA ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

As previously reported, AEW talent AQA announced that she was stepping away from wrestling last year and taking a hiatus. AEW had announced her signing in February 2022. According to a report by Fightful Select, AQA has been officially removed from the AEW roster page. Her contract with the company is said to have expired.

– Additionally, Fightful Select reports that KiLynn King is still a free agent at the moment, despite recently appearing in NWA, Impact, and AEW.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AQA, Kilynn King, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading