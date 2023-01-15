Various News: Update On When Bhupinder Gujjar Will Be Back In Impact, Details On Upcoming Impact in 60, Wildkat Wrestling Announces Next Event

– Bhupinder Gujjar was originally supposed to be a part of the X division 6-man match during last night’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill event. He was replaced by Delirious. PWInsider reports that he will be back at next week’s TV taping in Orlando.

– Impact in 60 on January 26 will focus on The North.

– Wildkat Wrestling’s next event happens on January 21. They sent out the following announcement:

Louisiana’s premier wrestling school and promotion WILDKAT SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT will run their first live event after partnering with the NWA last November. Live from John Curtis in River Ridge, Louisiana, WildKat’s first event of 2023 will feature WildKat favorites and stars from the NWA!

Announced for the show:

•Trevor Murdoch defends the WildKat Sports Heavyweight Championship against Brady Pierce

•Rhett Titus challenges Chuck Devine for the WildKat Revolution Championship

•PJ Hawx versus Jace Valor

• “Grizzled” Ryan Davidson versus “Outlaw” Matt Lancie

•Danny Flamingo versus Chris Steeler

•Killa Kate versus Sheeva

Tickets are available now at wildkat.eventbrite.com