Various News: Will Ospreay Comments On Attacking Kazuchika Okada, GCW Announces More Precautions For Today’s Show, Warhorse Gives A History Lesson

– After the A block finals in the G1 Climax in which he turned on CHAOS and Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay gave some comments backstage.

He said: “Are you surprised? You shocked? I’m not. It’s a long goddamn time coming. Do you understand what it’s like to be second best? Always having to live in the shadow every single time, no matter how many times you pull a match of the year, he’s always there, front and center. Bushiroad’s top boy. New Japan’s top boy. Okay? I’m just as good. And it’s about time for some change.”

– Warhorse posted a history lesson the Piasa bird to Twitter.

WENT TO SEE THE PIASA BIRD YESTERDAY. SUPPOSED TO BE A PAINTING ON A CLIFF THAT THE NATIVES PAINTED THOUSANDS OF YEARS AGO COME TO FIND OUT, NOT ONLY DID AMERICANS DESTROY THE ORIGINAL TO MINE SOME LIMESTONE, BUT THEY ALSO MADE UP SOME BULLSHIT LEGEND THAT ISNT TRADITIONAL — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) October 17, 2020

– GCW has announced extra safety precautions for their show tonight in California.

TODAY 4PM PST/7PM EST GCW in The OC! Lineup:

JANELA vs AJ

RSP vs BLAKE

ATTICUS vs SHLAK

KTB vs JUICY

DICKINSON vs QUEST

LLOYD vs EVERFLY

LIMELIGHT in action Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/9GSPL47Oel See Below for Important Info

— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 17, 2020