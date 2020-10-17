wrestling / News
Various News: Will Ospreay Comments On Attacking Kazuchika Okada, GCW Announces More Precautions For Today’s Show, Warhorse Gives A History Lesson
– After the A block finals in the G1 Climax in which he turned on CHAOS and Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay gave some comments backstage.
He said: “Are you surprised? You shocked? I’m not. It’s a long goddamn time coming. Do you understand what it’s like to be second best? Always having to live in the shadow every single time, no matter how many times you pull a match of the year, he’s always there, front and center. Bushiroad’s top boy. New Japan’s top boy. Okay? I’m just as good. And it’s about time for some change.”
– Warhorse posted a history lesson the Piasa bird to Twitter.
WENT TO SEE THE PIASA BIRD YESTERDAY. SUPPOSED TO BE A PAINTING ON A CLIFF THAT THE NATIVES PAINTED THOUSANDS OF YEARS AGO
COME TO FIND OUT, NOT ONLY DID AMERICANS DESTROY THE ORIGINAL TO MINE SOME LIMESTONE, BUT THEY ALSO MADE UP SOME BULLSHIT LEGEND THAT ISNT TRADITIONAL pic.twitter.com/4GBcyvd5H6
— WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) October 17, 2020
– GCW has announced extra safety precautions for their show tonight in California.
TODAY 4PM PST/7PM EST
GCW in The OC!
Lineup:
JANELA vs AJ
RSP vs BLAKE
ATTICUS vs SHLAK
KTB vs JUICY
DICKINSON vs QUEST
LLOYD vs EVERFLY
LIMELIGHT in action
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/9GSPL47Oel
See Below for Important Info
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ipZEG6LVuA
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 17, 2020
Here are additional precautions we took to ensure this event is as safe as possible:
1. All talent was required to be tested & produce a negative result before coming to CA. Some were tested twice.
All talent, including local has been tested within 72 hours of event.
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls The McMahon Family Firing Him On RAW In 2005, Vince McMahon’s “Personal Animosity” Towards Him
- Eric Bischoff On Cain Velasquez’s Angle With Brock Lesnar On First SmackDown On FOX, Why He Wasn’t Surprised WWE Released Velasquez
- Exclusive: The Young Bucks Reflect on AEW’s First Year, Dealing With The Pandemic & Performing Without Fans
- Nick Jackson Hints At Larger Focus On Kenny Omega and Darby Allin in Year 2 of AEW Dynamite