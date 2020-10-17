wrestling / News

Various News: Will Ospreay Comments On Attacking Kazuchika Okada, GCW Announces More Precautions For Today’s Show, Warhorse Gives A History Lesson

October 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– After the A block finals in the G1 Climax in which he turned on CHAOS and Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay gave some comments backstage.

He said: “Are you surprised? You shocked? I’m not. It’s a long goddamn time coming. Do you understand what it’s like to be second best? Always having to live in the shadow every single time, no matter how many times you pull a match of the year, he’s always there, front and center. Bushiroad’s top boy. New Japan’s top boy. Okay? I’m just as good. And it’s about time for some change.

– Warhorse posted a history lesson the Piasa bird to Twitter.

– GCW has announced extra safety precautions for their show tonight in California.

