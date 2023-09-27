– WWE NXT released its Top 10 Moments for this week:

– WWE Hall of Famer Afa of The Wild Samoans will be appearing at tomorro’s Outlaw Wrestling event at the Brooklyn Monarch in Brooklyn, New York. The show will be headlined by Afa Jr. and Jacob Fatu with Afa Sr. facing Bull James (aka Bull Dempsey) and Homicide. You can find out more details below:

💥THURSDAY NIGHT💥@OutlawProWres comes to Premier with a loaded card and a HUGE tag team match!!! 💻➡️ Order as PPV or included with Premier+: https://t.co/cC8C72rDVU pic.twitter.com/iYBXWHHnky — Premier Streaming Network (@WatchOnPremier) September 26, 2023

– NPR had a discussion on the new wrestling-themed film, Cassandro.