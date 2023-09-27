wrestling / News

Various News: Top 10 WWE NXT Moments, The Wild Samoans’ Afa Appearing at Outlaw Wrestling Show, NPR Discussion on Cassandro

September 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE NXT released its Top 10 Moments for this week:

– WWE Hall of Famer Afa of The Wild Samoans will be appearing at tomorro’s Outlaw Wrestling event at the Brooklyn Monarch in Brooklyn, New York. The show will be headlined by Afa Jr. and Jacob Fatu with Afa Sr. facing Bull James (aka Bull Dempsey) and Homicide. You can find out more details below:

NPR had a discussion on the new wrestling-themed film, Cassandro.

