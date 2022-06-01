Various News: WWE Releases Pride Month Merchandise, VICE TV Getting Free Channel on Tubi,

– In the New Arrivals section, WWE is selling a “Together” Pride T-Shirt and bucket hat for Pride month. From today until June 30, 100% of Net Proceeds from the WWE hat and shirt will be donated to GLAAD.

– Deadline reports that a free ad-supported streaming version of VICE TV called VICE FAST is set to launch on Fox’s streaming platform, Tubi. The deal was arranged by Vice Distribution. VICE is home to the hit wrestling-themed docuseries, Dark Side of the Ring.

The distribution deal includes 200 hours of programming from VICE on Tubi. Dark Side of the Ring was named among the programming content.