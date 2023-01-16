Various News: WWE’s Uncle Howdy Plans, Cincinnati Raw Preparations, & More

Fightful Select has reported a number of news items that you can find below.

– According to WWE’s creative as of Sunday, the promotion has plans for Uncle Howdy to be present for this upcoming Raw, although the company has had the character’s necessary elements present at shows even when they were not used.

– Current names scheduled for this next Raw in Cincinnati include Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Shane Helms, Cathy Kelley, Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Mia Yim. Both Kelley and Dawkins were spotted in attendance at the Cincinnati Bengals playoff game yesterday.

– A drawing of Nikki Cross has been produced by WWE for an undisclosed future angle.

– WWE also recently held multiple meetings internally to take pitches for Royal Rumble later this month.

– Lio Rush is slated to debut for PROGRESS next weekend in a match against Danny Black. This will mark Rush’s first in-ring match since his injury at Wrestle Kingdom. You can see a tweet with the match promotion below.