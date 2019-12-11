Various News: Zack Sabre Jr Featured In PETA Campaign Ad, Wrestling Veterans Appear In Independent Movie, Reminder About NWA Into the Fire

– Zack Sabre Jr is featured in a new campaign ad from PETA UK which promotes a vegan lifestyle. In the video, called “Vegan Strong, Powered by Plants,” Sabre explains that he was inspired to go vegan in 2015 after seeing the documentary Forks Over Knives.

He said: “I just felt so much more energized. Just eating plants, … whole foods, you know, full of water, minerals, vitamins … you just feel good. There’s no reason to be wearing clothes that have come at the expense of tortured animals.”

He added that his jacket, shin guards, and shoes are all vegan.

– Several wrestling veterans are filming for the independent film The Replaceables, including Stan Hansen, Glacier, Meng and Ernest Miller. Diamond Dallas Page, Ron Reis and former WBC Heavyweight Boxing Champion Pinklon Thomas are also in the film, but have completed filming for their roles. A scene will be filmed Friday at the Sunray Pro Wrestling event at the Englewood Community Center in Orlando, Florida, with Glacier, Luther Biggs and Hake in a six-man tag team match.

What a birthday for the @LivingLegendLZ #LarryZbyszko!… Party & a movie filming! pic.twitter.com/6iOT1ABr6y — Team Vision Dojo (@TeamVisionDojo) December 6, 2019

– As a reminder, NWA’s Into the Fire PPV will be available this Saturday. The venue sold out in three hours, but it will be streaming on FITE (mobile, online, OTT and IT-connected devices) for $24.99. The main event is NWA World Champion Nick Aldis vs. James Storm in a two out of three falls match.