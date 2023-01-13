wrestling / News
Veer Mahaan Announces His Father Has Passed Away
January 13, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Veer Mahaan revealed that his father recently passed away, which is why he was not at NXT New Year’s Evil.
He wrote: “Dear Father…
My soul shook with great pain when I heard the news of your passing. Every moment with you filled me with happiness and attachment. No matter where I will find myself in the world your presence, gives me courage and enthusiasm.
Cherished Babu ji, whatever I am today, I am because of your and Mother’s teachings, along with watching you both overcome great adversity. If I can ask one thing as I’ve always have is your blessing and strength, with the memory of You and Mother, I will try to follow your footsteps till the last breath. My respect and honor to You and Mother
Lots of love Babu ji”