Veer Mahaan Announces His Father Has Passed Away

In a post on Instagram, Veer Mahaan revealed that his father recently passed away, which is why he was not at NXT New Year’s Evil.

He wrote: “Dear Father…

My soul shook with great pain when I heard the news of your passing. Every moment with you filled me with happiness and attachment. No matter where I will find myself in the world your presence, gives me courage and enthusiasm.

Cherished Babu ji, whatever I am today, I am because of your and Mother’s teachings, along with watching you both overcome great adversity. If I can ask one thing as I’ve always have is your blessing and strength, with the memory of You and Mother, I will try to follow your footsteps till the last breath. My respect and honor to You and Mother

Lots of love Babu ji”