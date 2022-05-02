Veer Mahaan Weighs In On Making His Return to Raw, Keeping Ready While He Waited For Return

Veer Mahaan finally arrived on Raw early last month, and the WWE star recently discussed how it felt to re-debut and more. Mahaan spoke with Sony Sports Network for an interview discussing his return after six months off, and you can see a couple of highlights below (courtesy of ITN):

On making his re-debut on Raw: “It feels great. It does not feel like it was me alone who joined RAW, but 1.4 billion Indians, plus the fans all around the world have joined with me. I know we have waited for 5-6 months. But, I think the wait was worth it. It was worth it for me. It was worth it for all the fans around the world. We are seeing that energy. I felt the energy transformed, just as soon as I got my entrance, from them to me and I was able to give them back what they have been waiting for so long.”

On his time off main roster TV between being drafted and returning to Raw: “Past 6 months, every single day I use to think about what can I do to get better, what can I do to be prepared for when the time comes. And obviously, that was the biggest moment. It was not the first first, because I have been through this situation before where I have been waiting for something for so long. And I left like that has made me super strong mentally and physically. Because it gave me so much time to get better at things that I needed in the ring, I didn’t know who am I going to face. That’s why I would continue my practice in Performance Center. I was able to practice all my moves. I started doing all my meal prep to know exactly what I am putting into my body so when the right time comes, I am able to perform and I am able to get what fans are looking for. It was all worth it and I am looking to continue on all the same things.”