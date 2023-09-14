Velvet Sky Wants To Do More Commentary, Enjoyed Her Time In the NWA

Velvet Sky says that she enjoyed her time in the NWA and would love to do more commentary work. Sky, who announced her departure from the company last month, spoke with Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful:

On if she wants to keep doing commentary: “I will say, I honestly had a blast at the NWA, in the commentary role. I like to try to be versatile in this industry, not just be known as Velvet Sky, the wrestler. When you put your whole youth into something and that part of of life comes to an end, it’s like, I’ve been in the industry since I was 20 years old. 22 years later, I’m still a part of it, even though I’m not active in the ring. I would like it to kind of stay that way, as far as being involved in the industry in some role. If I’m not, again, I’m totally fine because I’m totally at peace and I’m totally happy and satisfied with what I have done in the wrestling industry as far as being in IMPACT and my time in NWA as a commentator, which I really did enjoy. Joe and Tim, they took me under their wing, and I learned a lot from them. They showed me the ropes of commentary, and I still have a lot to learn. I feel like I was just getting my toes wet in commentary with the NWA. But good things had to come to end.”

On her time in the NWA: “I have nothing bad to say about the company, my time there. That locker room is a breath of fresh air. I wouldn’t mind trying commentary out again somewhere somehow. If it happened, great. If it didn’t, I’m more than satisfied with my time in wrestling and what I’ve done in wrestling, even though wrestling is in my blood, it’s in my heart, it’s in my soul. So of course I would always want to be a part of this industry in some way, shape, or form. So you never know. Never say never. But yes, I would honestly like to try out commentary somewhere or just being involved in wrestling as a whole would be great. If it doesn’t happen again, I’m cool. I’m good. I’m living life. I’m enjoying it. I’m good.”