Buddy Murphy vs. Velveteen Dream Set For Wednesday’s NXT
April 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Buddy Murphy will return to NXT on Wednesday to challenge Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American Title.
THIS WEDNESDAY, @VelveteenWWE defends the @WWENXT #NorthAmericanTitle against #205Live's @WWE_Murphy on #WWENXT, streaming at 8/7c on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/UndgT92XTR
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 16, 2019
Also set for the show will be Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Title. If Sane loses, she won’t receive another NXT Women’s Title shot. Furthermore, Johnny Gargano returns to Full Sail for the first time since winning the NXT Title.
