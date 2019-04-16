wrestling / News

Buddy Murphy vs. Velveteen Dream Set For Wednesday’s NXT

April 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Velveteen Dream NXT 2-20-19

– Buddy Murphy will return to NXT on Wednesday to challenge Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American Title.

Also set for the show will be Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Title. If Sane loses, she won’t receive another NXT Women’s Title shot. Furthermore, Johnny Gargano returns to Full Sail for the first time since winning the NXT Title.

