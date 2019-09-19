Velveteen Dream & More Injured During Last Night’s NXT

– Three NXT stars are on the shelf for the moment after Wednesday’s NXT live debut on USA Network. The latest WWE Now video had Matt Camp announce that Velveteen Dream, Arturo Ruas and Kona Reeves are not currently cleared to compete after suffering minor injuries. Camp confirmed that Reeves was busted open during the dark match before the taping, noting that he needed stitches and may have suffered orbital bone damage. He will be looked at again once the swelling from his injury goes down.

Meanwhile, Ruas needed an X-ray on his fingers after his match with Pete Dunne, while Velveteen Dream was “seen walking gingerly” backstage after his match with Roderick Strong and has lumbar pain. All three stars are not currently cleared.