Verizon Fios Says It May Drop Sinclair Broadcast Group

Verizon Fios may be dropping Sinclair Broadcast Group, the former owner of Ring of Honor. As PWInsider reports, Verizon sent the following to their customers noting that they have not come to an agreement with SBG on a new agreement, and their current agreement ends on New Year’s Eve.

The full statement reads:

At Fios TV, we want our customers to experience the best in news, entertainment and sports programming.

Our contract with Sinclair Broadcast Group ends on December 31, 2023, and your Fios TV package contains its stations.

We are working hard to reach a new agreement. Verizon remains committed to making its programming available, but we can’t agree to unreasonable price increases. Agreeing to higher prices would likely result in an increase in your future monthly bills.

If we aren’t able to reach an agreement, we may be temporarily unable to provide their programming. For impacted networks and updates, visit verizon.com/sinclair.

Thanks for choosing Verizon.