VICE Announces Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential Talk Series Coming Next Week

VICE TV has announced a new Dark Side of the Ring talk series arriving next week. The network announced today that Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will arrive on March 9th at 9 PM ET/PT on the network, and will feature series creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener as well as Conrad Thompson conducting roundtable discussions on episodes from season one and two. The discussions will feature special guests with Tommy Dreamer, The Blue Meanie, Savio Vega, and Mike Chioda named in the announcement. You can see a trailer for the series below.

The press release promises that “Through deleted scenes, bonus clips, and new interviews, the trio will expand on the stories told in some of the most popular episodes of Dark Side of the Ring, tackling unanswered questions, taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the making of each episode and digging deep” with their sopecial guests. The announcement names the Von Erich episode, The Montreal Screwjob, and Gino Hernandez’s death as three episodes that will be covered.

“In our first two seasons, there were so many amazing Dark Side of the Ring moments left on the cutting room floor” said Husney and Eisner. “We’re extremely excited to now be able to share bonus footage and behind-the-scenes stories on Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential with Conrad Thompson.”

The main show is set to premiere its third season later this year, with VICE TV Executive Vice President and General Manager Morgan Hertzan saying in the press release, “We are putting the finishing touches on season three of Dark Side of the Ring… and the excitement is building – but the fans absolutely demanded more, sooner! We wanted Dark Side fans to know we’re listening and we’ve made Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential just for them– as a way to thank them for their incredible loyalty to this hit franchise with new, bonus content to tide them over. Evan Husney and Jason Eisner are masters of their craft and Dark Side superfans will get to sit down with them to get the inside track on everything that’s remained behind-the-scenes…until now.”