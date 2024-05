UJPW All Together Results: NJPW, DDT, NOAH and More Come Together

May 6, 2024 | Posted by

The United Japan Pro-Wrestling (UJPW) event All Together took place earlier today at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* House Of Torture (EVIL, Ren Narita & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Naomichi Marufuji & Sanshiro Takagi

* Kenoh def. Kosei Fujita

* Natsupoi & Starlight Kid def. Queen’s Quest (AZM & Miyu Amasaki)

* Daisuke Sekimoto & Tomohiro Ishii def. Jeff Cobb & Masa Kitamiya

* El Desperado, HAYATA, Kota Minoura, MAO & Ninja Mack def. Alpha Wolf, Dragon Bane, Hiromu Takahashi, Shunma Katsumata & YAMATO

* KAI & Taichi def. Chris Brookes & Zack Sabre Jr.

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (David Finlay & Gabe Kidd) & Jake Lee def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji)

* Kaito Kiyomiya, Shota Umino & Yuki Ueno def. Konosuke Takeshita, Shun Skywalker & Yuya Uemura

