Vickie Guerrero Announces Passing of Her Father

– Vickie Guerrero announced the passing of her father today on her Twitter account. On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Vickie and her family.

My dad went to dance with the angels this morning! My dad loved unconditionally with his whole heart! Thank you dad for EVERYTHING💜. You are now able to rest and be at peace and be loved by our Heavenly Father Jesus Christ! pic.twitter.com/6XIbwpbfJe

— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) September 21, 2019