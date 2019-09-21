wrestling / News

Vickie Guerrero Announces Passing of Her Father

September 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Vickie Guerrero announced the passing of her father today on her Twitter account. On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Vickie and her family.

