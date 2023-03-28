Vickie Guerrero Says She’s Exiting AEW After July, Looking Ahead To Other Projects

Vickie Guerrero has confirmed that her time in AEW is done this summer, and says she’s looking ahead to what’s next. Guerrero spoke with Denise Salcedo and confirmed reports about her contract status, while saying that she’s very happy with her time in the company. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On exiting AEW and what’s next for her: “I am doing other projects. With me, having a decision to… after July, I’ll be leaving AEW, which is publicly known. But I have some great projects. I have a TV project that’s coming out that I can’t say yet because it’s not publicly been announced. It’s gonna be really exciting. I work with HSN, I’m an influencer. I’m gonna start going live with them next month, which I’m really excited about. To earn commission and to get paid, how great is that? To go shopping, I have shopping at my fingertips. That’s a woman’s dream. I’m writing my book, and so that’s another project that we’re doing. So it’s just a lot of cool side hustle things that everyone will start going, and Denise, I’ll have you back on to be on your show so that I can announce properly what projects we’ll be doing after July.”

On her time in the company: “AEW’s been good with me. I loved my time there. I was there for three years. I just want more in life. My character wasn’t progressed for the three years, and opportunities weren’t given. I just felt like, for me, as a professional decision, I needed to go somewhere else where I’m able to be the character that I want to be and to be appreciated for the work that I can present inside the ring. Even though I’m gonna miss managing Nyla and Marina, three years is good. I tried it, I bought the t-shirt, I get to say I was there, and I’m ready to move on and bet on myself. So with the way doors have opened, I’m very grateful, and I know that AEW’s gonna be very successful, and they’re gonna do great stuff in the future. I just want to take a different road.”