Vickie Guerrero Loves the Dominik & Rey Mysterio Storyline, Wishes She Could Be Part of It

Vickie Guerrero is a big fan of Dominik and Rey Mysterio’s feud, and says she wishes she was part of it. The father and son feud has seen the late Eddie Guerrero’s name brought into it due to the original 2005 feud between Eddie and Rey over Dominik’s paternity, and Guerrero discussed the angle on The Whole Story. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the storyline: “My only reaction is that I wish I was part of it! I just think ‘Man, they’re having so much fun…. Dominik and Rhea have always texted me, and we talked back and forth, and they’ve always had my support.”

On Dominik looking like Eddie: “It was remarkable how much they looked alike. I told Dominik ‘You have this honorary position of having Eddie live in the storyline, and you have my support.'”