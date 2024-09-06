Vignette Teases New Knockout Coming Soon To TNA Impact

A vignette aired on this week’s TNA Impact teasing the arrival of an incoming Knockout. The vignette aired on Thursday’s show with a woman speaking Chinese and noting that “The initial spark is a symbol of my awakening. At this point there’s no turning back.”

While the person was not named and their face was not seen, it appears to be Xia Zhao, the former Xia Li from WWE who was released from that company in April as part of a round of talent cuts.

No word as of yet on when she will debut.