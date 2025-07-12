Vignette For Syuri Airs During ROH Supercard of Honor

Syuri is coming to ROH/AEW, with a vignette for the Japanese star airing during ROH Supercard of Honor. The video aired during Friday’s event and you can check it out below.

The vignette said that Syuri is “coming soon” and Ian Riccaboni suggested that she might show up at the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: Texas on Saturday.

Syuri is a former IWGP Women’s Champion and announced last month that she was taking a hiatus from STARDOM.