Vince McMahon Was Involved in Car Accident Last Week, No Serious Injuries Reported

Vince McMahon was involved in a nasty-looking car accident last week, according to a new report. TMZ reports that the former WWE Chairman was involved in a car accident on the early morning of July 24th, hours before news of Hulk Hogan’s passing was revealed.

McMahon’s car, a 2024 Bentley, was driving in Westport, Connecticut when it struck a 2023 BMW 430 and hit a wooden-beam guardrail. McMahon’s care was mangled and then got hit by a third vehicle strong enough to deploy the airbags in the first two cars. All three drivers had their seatbelts on and no serious injuries were reported, though each vehicle had to be towed.

McMahon got a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely. He will appear in court late next month.