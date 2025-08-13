Vince McMahon Was Shocked By Hulk Hogan’s Passing, Angry Over His Being Booed On WWE Raw

Vince McMahon says his reaction to Hulk Hogan’s passing was one of shock, while he was “angry” over how Hogan’s appearance on Raw’s Netflix debut went. Hogan passed away on July 24th at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack, six months after his final WWE TV appearance on the January 6th episode of Raw which was the show’s debut on Netflix. McMahon was interviewed for FOX’s The Real Hulk Hogan documentary that aired on Tuesday and you can see a couple highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On his relationship with Hogan: “He was part of my life, a big part of my life. We were brothers to a certain extent. Every now and then we would get into a verbal scrap or something, but it always turned out for the best. We were so close and enjoyed each other’s company so much.”

On his reaction to Hogan’s passing: “Shock. You just don’t think about someone, a family member or someone that close to you, you don’t think about them passing away. Terry had kicked out, so to speak, of so many surgeries. He had to get like 20 surgeries on his back, plus others on his knees and hip or something. He overcame all that. It was a tremendous shot. It was a blow to my heart.”

On Hogan being booed on Raw’s Netflix premiere: “It wasn’t set up properly. I’m sure he was probably despondent after that. I was angry because we’ve known each other for a lifetime, professionally and personally. Setting up, so to speak, this larger than life super hero, you don’t just let him walk out there. He deserved something very, very special. More than anyone, they owe him. It’s just like, ‘Okay, here comes Hulk Hogan.’ I got angry because that’s not the way I would have done it and he deserved much more.”