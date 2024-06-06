Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Allowed At WWE Headquarters, Not Even In The Gym He Designed

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE earlier this year amid accusations of sex trafficking, rape and more. He is under federal investigation and was suit by his alleged victim, Janel Grant. McMahon has denied all wrongdoing. He is, however, not a part of WWE anymore. In an interview with The Insiders Podcast (via F4WOnline), former longtime WWE employee Tom Carlucci said that McMahon is not allowed at WWE headquarters, not even in the gym he designed for himself. Here are highlights:

On McMahon not being allowed at WWE HQ: “He can’t even walk in the building. That’s crazy that you drive by that building, you got the big championship belt, he always wanted those from day one, Conrad. Cause we were in two different buildings, you had the corporate office off exit nine, and then we’re right down the street from the corporate office, our big production studio. He always wanted us under one roof. That was his dream to have us under one roof. The dream came and he’s not even a part of it anymore.”

On Vince designing the gym: “The gym was created for Vince. He designed the gym with his trainer Mike, who I know really well. He can’t even go in that gym anymore. He can’t step foot anywhere. Every meeting that goes on over there, everybody asks, ‘Is Vince coming?’ ‘You’ll never see Vince here again,’ from the TKO people.”

On people ‘burying’ Vince McMahon during Wrestlemania weekend: “He’s the legacy and that’s what killed me about WrestleMania was, everybody just buried Vince. Heyman buried Vince, ‘I’m with Triple H now and..’ Like, does Paul remember who bailed Heyman out back in the day? Vince. Who made Triple H Triple H? Great guy, I’m not saying anything bad about Triple H but if it wasn’t for Vince, half the guys wouldn’t even be there making the money they made. And then you’re going to put the boots to him? Making him guilty before the trial even happens and saying you’re a Paul Levesque guy? There would be no WrestleMania without Vince so it is crazy that you talk about his legacy and now he’s just alone, he’s alone.”

On rumors of estrangement in McMahon family: “I think there is a lot of strain on the family at this point in time with Vince, his kids, Shane… I don’t know for a fact but I think it is definitely happening. I think he is alone, I think he is. It’s hard to believe but I really do, I think he is. I don’t think Vince had a lot of fans around him.”