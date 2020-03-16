Vince McMahon Reportedly Against WrestleMania In An Empty Stadium

– As of now, WrestleMania 36 in Tampa will proceed as scheduled. The ball is currently in WWE’s court as Tampa officials met last week, saying they would give Vince McMahon and WWE a week to decide.

Hillsborough Commissioner Les Miller stated “I’m hoping that Vince McMahon and WrestleMania and WWE make the call themselves, but a week from now, if they’ve not done that and we’re still in the situation we’re in, we’ll probably have to pull the plug on that.”

Assuming the event gets canceled, WWE will have to come up with a new option on how to proceed.

According to WrestleVotes, Vince McMahon is “very much against” running WrestleMania in an empty stadium and it’s his least favorite option.

WWE ran SmackDown from the Performance Center on Friday and will run Raw from the Performance Center tonight. It looks as if all future WWE shows will run out of the Performance Center, though only tonight’s Raw and Wednesday’s NXT have been confirmed.

It is unknown when an official decision on WrestleMania will be made.