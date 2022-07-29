wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Reportedly Blamed Failure of Maximum Male Models Segment On Max Dupri

July 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Max Dupri LA Knight WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Max Dupri (LA Knight) was removed from the WWE’s Maximum Male Models storyline and was replaced by Maxxine Dupri (Sofia Cromwell). According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this may have been because of Vince McMahon directly blaming Knight on the failure of one of the segments. Knight’s removal was said to be McMahon’s call, after one of the early segments in the story.

According to the report, McMahon thought the segment was bad and blamed it on Knight’s delivery of the lines. Knight had also spoken out about the script, which didn’t help his case at the time.

