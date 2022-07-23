Max Dupri Reportedly ‘Finished’ With Maximum Male Models Storyline

Max Dupri’s run with Maximum Male Models is at an end, according to a new report. As reported last night, Sofia Cromwell made her debut as Max’s sister Maxxine to continue the MAM storyline. Now PWTorch’s Wade Keller reports that Dupri is done with his role in the group.

The report notes that Dupri wasn’t fitting in and “rubbed some people the wrong way.” As a result, Vince McMahon made the decision a couple of weeks ago to write him o9ut of the storyline and replace him with Cromwell as Maxxine.

It was noted that Dupri knew last week he was making his last appearance as Dupri when he announced Maxxine Dupri’s arrival for this week’s show.

There’s no word on what’s next for Dupri, who was LA Knight in WWE NXT.