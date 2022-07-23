wrestling / News
WWE News: Sofia Cromwell Debuts on Smackdown as Maxxine Dupri, Street Fight Takes Place After Show Ends
July 22, 2022 | Posted by
– Sofia Cromwell has made her WWE Smackdown debut as Maxxine Dupri. On tonight’s show, Cromwell debuted as Max Dupri’s sister and debuted the Maximum Male Models Beachwear collection, as you can see below.
Cromwell has been on NXT where she’s been a member of Von Wagner’s management alongside Robert Stone.
.@maxxinedupri will present the Maximum Male Models 2022 #SummerSlam Beachwear Collection NEXT WEEK! #SmackDown @MaxMaleModels pic.twitter.com/hTkvVJbUeF
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2022
Introducing Maxxine Dupri!@maxxinedupri | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LZRJ9s7D6U
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 23, 2022
– PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a Street Fight after tonight’s Smackdown went off the air.
