WWE News: Sofia Cromwell Debuts on Smackdown as Maxxine Dupri, Street Fight Takes Place After Show Ends

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maxxine Dupri WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– Sofia Cromwell has made her WWE Smackdown debut as Maxxine Dupri. On tonight’s show, Cromwell debuted as Max Dupri’s sister and debuted the Maximum Male Models Beachwear collection, as you can see below.

Cromwell has been on NXT where she’s been a member of Von Wagner’s management alongside Robert Stone.

PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a Street Fight after tonight’s Smackdown went off the air.

