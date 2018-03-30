Vince McMahon Reportedly Blown Away By Social Media Reaction To Ultimate Deletion

Sports Illustrated reports that Vince McMahon and other WWE officials were said to be “blown away” by the social media success of Ultimate Deletion earlier this month. The hashtag was trending worldwide at #1 for three hours. It’s possible that this means Matt Hardy will be able to pull off similar events in the future. The match was also seen as a success in the WWE office.

It was believed that Michael Cole’s negative comments were fed to him by Vince beforehand, and since Vince was surprised by the success, that might be accurate.

It should also be noted that Ultimate Deletion was edited out of the Hulu edition of the broadcast, which didn’t sit well with fans. Hulu noted that they do not edit the broadcasts sent to them, which means WWE is likely the responsible party.