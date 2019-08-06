Vince McMahon Reportedly Changes Smackdown Main Event At Last Minute

– Vince McMahon has reportedly mandated some major chances for Smackdown tonight at the last minute…again. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that McMahon “tore up the show” two hours ago (from the time of this writing) and has changed the main event from Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan to Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Bryan and Erick Rowan. WWE has not yet announced the change.

McMahon did the same thing last week, asking for the show to be entirely rewritten just two and a half hours before the show started. It’s not yet certain what other changes might be in play for the show, which was previously announced to include Shane McMahon appearing on the Kevin Owens show and Kofi Kingston responding to Randy Orton.

