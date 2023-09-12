– According to today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, TKO Executive Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon returned from his recent medical leave and was involved in the creative process last night at WWE Raw. According to Dave Meltzer, McMahon was not in attendance at the Scope Arena

in Norfolk, Virginia, but he did contribute to the show remotely.

Meltzer stated, “Vince McMahon is back,” and that Triple H also made multiple last-minute changes to last night’s edition of WWE Raw. Meltzer continued that the reason a lot of things that took place on the show weren’t advertised was because changes were being made to the show “all day long.” Multiple people reportedly stated that the changes to the show were more than likely “changes for the better.”

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is also reporting that McMahon is “back” and was making creative changes to last night’s show. With regard to the changes made to last night’s show by McMahon, Sapp reports the show was originally supposed to start with Cody Rhodes, but instead new Raw roster member Jey Uso kicked off the show instead.

Also, a matchup featuring The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin was moved from Raw to Main Event instead. Additionally, Sapp reports that a matchup featuring Zoey Stark vs. Natalya for WWE Main Event was pulled from the show.

Besides making creative changes to last night’s Raw, McMahon also was at the New York Stock Exchange today for the opening bell ceremony, commemorating the closing of the WWE and UFC merger into TKO Group Holdings. Trading also began on the newly merged TKO on the NYSE today.

Cody Rhodes was originally listed internally as kicking off WWE Raw. One more late plans change for old times sake — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 12, 2023