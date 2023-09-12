– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, was in attendance for the opening bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange with other executives of UFC, WWE, Endeavor, and the newly established TKO Group Holdings, which will serve as the newly merged entity of UFC and WWE under Endeavor’s majority ownership. Triple H shared the following tweet on today’s event, writing, “A historic day. The most exciting time in our industry that I’ve ever been a part of. …Are you ready? @TKOGrp @ufc”

A historic day. The most exciting time in our industry that I’ve ever been a part of. …Are you ready? @TKOGrp @ufc pic.twitter.com/OaVukRSuOb — Triple H (@TripleH) September 12, 2023

You can also see another video of the executive group at today’s ceremony, including Vince McMahon with his mustache, Ari Emanuel, Dana White, Mark Shapiro, Nick Khan, and more below: