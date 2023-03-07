Vince McMahon Reportedly Backstage At WWE Raw

Vince McMahon is reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that several WWE talent have confirmed the Chairman of the company is at tonight’s show in Boston, Massachusetts. There’s no word from them on why he is there, and no one has been briefed about the matter, though one talent theorized that he could be there because he’s visiting John Cena.

PWInsider has also confirmed that McMahon is backstage, and says that there hasn’t been any word today of him back in charge of creative. This is his first time backstage at a WWE live event since July 2022.

Several people said that McMahon “looked different” backstage, though more details were not revealed in that respect.