Vince McMahon and the Undertaker Attend Tyson Fury Fight in Saudi Arabia, McMahon Comments On Recent Dana White Interview

Vince McMahon and the Undertaker attended today’s boxing event with Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. McMahon can be seen using a cane in the footage that was posted online. He had back surgery earlier this year.

While at the fight, McMahon spoke with MMA Junkie about recent comments Dana White made regarding their working relationship and past issues.

White said in that interview: “My history with Vince isn’t a good one. He tried to f— me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to f— me. But that’s in the past. Now that Vince and I are allies, no one’s been a better partner than Vince.”

When asked about it, Vince said: “Bust his chops? Please, I don’t do business that way. I don’t bust anybody’s chops, unless they get in the way. Dana and I get along very very well. He’s really a good guy. We’re good partners and good businessmen. You’re good businessmen, you get along. He’s a tough guy.”

The Undertaker added: “I think it’s hilarious. They’re so similar, the both of them. All due respect. They’re very similar. They say what’s on their minds and they’re both really good businessmen. They definitely want the best for each of their brands.”

McMahon also joked that he was a “better” businessman than White.

