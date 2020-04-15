wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Warns Talent and Staff That ‘Major Cuts’ Are Coming

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Post Wrestling’s John Pollock revealed on Twitter that Vince McMahon held a conference call with WWE employees for an “important company update.”

PWInsider reports that the meeting lasted less than five minutes and featured the following points:

– Vince said there will be cutbacks and furloughs for WWE staff and within the company, as these were ‘hard decisions’ that reflect the world today.

– He said that WWE would cut back on pay for Board Members and Executives.

– The plans to move WWE headquarters out of Titan Tower to the new office in Stamford, CT were delayed.

– McMahon added that they will be cutting the talent roster and overall head count of employees. Some of them will be on furlough but others will be let go. Employees will get texts on their status.

