– According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Vince McMahon asked for tonight’s WWE SmackDown to be entirely re-written.

As previously reported, Big E & Xavier Woods were scheduled to face Elias & Drew McIntyre in a match announced over the weekend. However, it was announced earlier today that The New Day will face The OC in six-man tag team action. Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler is still scheduled for tonight’s show, though Balor was missing from Smackville on Saturday with a stomach bug that put him in the hospital.

Multiple changes were made to last week’s SmackDown as Shawn Michaels was advertised to appear on commentary, but instead did a segment with The Miz. Daniel Bryan was also set to make his big announcement, but did not appear on the show.